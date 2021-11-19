Urgent probe into 'unwinnable lotto' needed, says Fine Gael TD

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan has called for an urgent probe into the “unwinnable” National Lottery jackpot.

Mr Durkans comments come after the biweekly national lotto was rolled over again this week.

The record €19 million jackpot has rolled over 46 times since it was last won on the 6th of June, which has prompted the Fine Gael TD to raise questions.

“It’s been almost six months since it was won. This didn’t happen in Ronan Collins’ day,” Mr Durkan said.

“The jackpot has been stuck on €19m since September. What’s going on?

“We need a full investigation and audit into the draw,” Mr Durkan added.

“I have never agreed with Premier Lotteries Ireland’s decision to increase the number of balls to 47.

“I’m old enough to remember 1986 when there were 36 balls and that’s how it should have stayed.”

Mr Durkan, who is on both the Oireachtas Finance and Public Expenditure committees, called on the chief executive of Premier Lotteries Ireland, Andrew Algeo, to remove some balls from the draw in an act of “good faith” to make the draw more winnable.

“In the interests of public confidence, I also want a full audit into why there has been no winner,” Mr Durkan said.

He is also calling for a return of the independent observer from KPMG, Stokes Kennedy Crowley, who used to stand beside the machine, “keeping an eye on things”.

“I’m not saying anything odd has happened, but it’s the longest run in the history of the game, so we need a bit of reassurance.”

“Currently ahead of tomorrow night’s lotto draw, the prospect of winning is so remote that punters must be thinking Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game.”

Mr Durkan has said he will also be writing to the Minister for Expenditure to express his concern.