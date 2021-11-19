Foley says every effort will be made to address substitute teacher shortage

Minister for Education Norma Foley has said "targeted measures" will be introduced if schools need help getting substitute teachers.

Her comments come following concerns being raised over the lack of substitute teachers available for cover for teachers out of work with Covid-19.

Speaking to Newstalk, Ms Foley said that some principals have raised concerns that schools will now face further shortages due to new isolation rules.

The new rules surrounding isolation were announced on Tuesday as part of measures being imposed by the Government to curb the latest surge of Covid-19 cases.

Those who are now household close contacts of a confirmed case, including teachers, must isolate for five days.

Ms Foley has said that every effort will be made to find more substitute teachers.

"It is not easy for principals, for school management, for staff on the ground, I absolutely accept that," Ms Foley explained.

According to the Minister for Education, deferring substituted cover as part of professional development for teachers is one option being considered.

The issue has been a source of tension this week, with Labour Party leader Alan Kelly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin engaging in a row over whether teachers would be exempt from the new isolation rules or not.