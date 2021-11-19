Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 09:40

Foley says every effort will be made to address substitute teacher shortage

Speaking to Newstalk, Ms Foley said that some principals have raised concerns that schools will now face further shortages due to new isolation rules.
Foley says every effort will be made to address substitute teacher shortage

Minister for Education Norma Foley has said "targeted measures" will be introduced if schools need help getting substitute teachers.

Her comments come following concerns being raised over the lack of substitute teachers available for cover for teachers out of work with Covid-19.

Speaking to Newstalk, Ms Foley said that some principals have raised concerns that schools will now face further shortages due to new isolation rules.

The new rules surrounding isolation were announced on Tuesday as part of measures being imposed by the Government to curb the latest surge of Covid-19 cases.

Those who are now household close contacts of a confirmed case, including teachers, must isolate for five days.

Ms Foley has said that every effort will be made to find more substitute teachers.

"It is not easy for principals, for school management, for staff on the ground, I absolutely accept that," Ms Foley explained.

According to the Minister for Education, deferring substituted cover as part of professional development for teachers is one option being considered.

The issue has been a source of tension this week, with Labour Party leader Alan Kelly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin engaging in a row over whether teachers would be exempt from the new isolation rules or not.

More in this section

Local residents object to Pantibar pub licence Local residents object to Pantibar pub licence
Greece adjourns trial of Kerry-raised aid worker involved in refugee rescues Greece adjourns trial of Kerry-raised aid worker involved in refugee rescues
Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit
Urgent probe into 'unwinnable lotto' needed, says Fine Gael TD

Urgent probe into 'unwinnable lotto' needed, says Fine Gael TD

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more