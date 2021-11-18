Local residents object to Pantibar pub licence

Tom Tuite

Pantibar, one of the country's best known gay venues, faces a challenge to its pub licence from local residents.

The bar – run by gay rights activist and drag performer Rory O'Neill, aka Panti Bliss – on Dublin’s Capel Street has become iconic among the LGBTQ+ community.

However, in September, a group called Jervis Place Residents lodged an objection at Dublin District Court's annual pub licensing list.

It was adjourned until Thursday afternoon for mention to start case management and to have a hearing date allocated by Judge Marie Quirke.

Owner Rory O'Neill was not present. However, Niki Andrews BL, for Pantibar, asked Judge Quirke to adjourn the case until January.

The barrister explained that she would “like an opportunity to engage further with the residents”.

Counsel added: "We hope to come to some kind of agreement".

A representative of the Jervis Place Residents, Elaine Herbert, told the court there were six objectors and witnesses were representing themselves.

She said some of them had language issues, but Judge Quirke informed her that the court could provide interpreters.

Judge Quirke granted an adjournment until January 12th, when the case will be listed again for mention.

She wanted to know their details, names and addresses, and whether they were representing themselves or instructing solicitors.

The judge said the court had to deal with case management issues first, but it will then proceed to a full hearing on March 9th next.

Over the summer, Dublin City Council (DCC) put measures in place on Capel Street and Parliament Street to facilitate outdoor dining, creating 1,300 square metres of extra public space.

In another move, cars were banned from the two streets, connected over the river Liffey at Grattan Bridge, from 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 11th to facilitate outdoor dining.

The pilot pedestrianisation was extended and ran for a total of 17 weeks before it ended on October 3rd.