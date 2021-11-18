Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 18:09

Man denies shooting which left dog dead

David Ward (36), of The Beeches in Clonshaugh, Coolock, is on trial accused of the reckless discharge of a firearm in 2016
Man denies shooting which left dog dead

Declan Brennan

A man has denied firing a shotgun into his cousin's home, leaving the man's dog fatally wounded.

David Ward (36), of The Beeches, Clonshaugh Woods, Clonshaugh, Coolock, is on trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court accused of the reckless discharge of a firearm at Belcamp Lane, Dublin 17 on September 17th, 2016. He is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mr Ward has pleaded not guilty to both offences. His defence lawyer Keith Spencer BL told the jury that there was no doubt that shots were fired on the night, but that his client was not involved.

The defendant's cousin John Ward gave evidence that days before the shooting, the defendant came to his home to complain about children playing “nick nacks” on his front door.

Mr Ward said that the defendant was giving out to his wife and he came out and picked up a bar. He said the defendant picked up a brick and they “had a few words” and “a small altercation” which lasted a few seconds.

Alleged threats

He claimed that the defendant said he would shoot out his windows. Mr Spencer put it to the witness that he was making this up and said “you are willing to lie and adapt whatever knowledge you have to implicate my client”.

The witness denied this and said the accused did make these threats.

The witness said that some nights later, he was in his sitting room and heard a bang. He said he looked out the back and saw “sparks hitting the back door” and saw the defendant standing on the back wall.

“I looked at him and the glass in front of me shattered and I hit the floor,” he said. He said he then got up and said “David, you're dead”.

He said that is when a fourth shot was fired. Asked if he could see the gun, he told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that “it was a full length shotgun”.

Dog shot

He said one of his three dogs was shot during the incident and said the accused did that.

“He murdered the dog. He hit the dog in the back of the head,” he said.

The jury saw that in making a statement to gardaí, garda asked the witness if he saw the gun. The witness replied “it had to be a gun” and said he saw the blast.

Under cross-examination, the witness agreed with Mr Spencer that he was previously convicted for the sale and supply of drugs, but he has never repeated that offending.

He said he never got into disputes over the sale or supply of drugs and had no association with paramilitary organisations. The trial continues on Monday before Judge Elma Sheahan and a jury.

More in this section

Queries over using a lidar plane to find Disappeared victims Queries over using a lidar plane to find Disappeared victims
Local residents object to Pantibar pub licence Local residents object to Pantibar pub licence
New facade of Clerys Quarter unveiled as scaffolding removed New facade of Clerys Quarter unveiled as scaffolding removed
Loyalists haven’t got a clue about the Protocol, Bertie Ahern says

Loyalists haven’t got a clue about the Protocol, Bertie Ahern says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more