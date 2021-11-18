Live: Hospitals under pressure, antigen testing for schools, mother of two avoids jail

Hospitals under pressure

The Irish health system is under “inconceivable strain”, one of the country’s top health officials has warned.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the service is facing the “highest level of impact and risk we’ve had to manage since Covid landed here”.

It comes as a further 4,650 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State on Thursday.

There were some 643 Covid patients hospitalised as of this morning, with 118 in ICU.

Antigen tests for primary schools

Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed antigen tests will be rolled out in primary schools, free of charge, on or before the 29th of November.

According to Ms Foley, if there are two or more cases in a class within a seven-day period outside the original pod, antigen tests will be offered to the full class.

Furthermore, the HSE has said that a call centre will be established to facilitate parents having antigen tests delivered to their home.

Mother avoids jail over identifying Ana Kriégel killer

A judge has said a mother-of-two who identified on her Facebook page one of the boys convicted of murdering Ana Kriégel showed “utter contempt” for the law.

In June 2019, Hazel Fitzpatrick (25) posted a screenshot of a photo that identified Boy A on the day after both juveniles were convicted of murdering Ms Kriégel in May 2018.

Fitzpatrick, who has no other criminal convictions, told gardaí she thought it was “wrong they are protected when [Ana Kriégel] was not protected”.

The Judge set a headline sentence of 12 months imprisonment but reduced this to eight months which she suspended on condition Fitzpatrick keep the peace for that period.

Data used to convict Graham Dwyer contrary to EU law

The collection of mobile phone data used by Gardaí as part of efforts to convict Graham Dwyer, and the Irish law which allowed the practice to take place, were contrary to EU law, a senior judicial adviser at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has said.

The ECJ case arose after Dywer challenged the Irish law which allowed for the retention of his phone data by Gardaí, which the Irish Supreme Court referred on to Europe.

In 2015, Dwyer was convicted for the murder of Elaine O'Hara in 2012, with mobile phone data making up a key part of the prosecution's case. Dwyer has also lodged a separate appeal to his conviction with the Irish courts.

Garth Brooks at Croke Park

Country musician Garth Brooks is coming to Dublin, playing two concerts at Croke Park next year.

The news comes after Dublin City Council granted permission earlier this month for five concerts to be held at Croke Park in 2022, despite objections from local residents.

There has been a mixed reaction to the announcement of Brooks' concerts.

Croke Park Residents Association have said they feel abandoned by the council. However, Brooks' fans are over the moon.