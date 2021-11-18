Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 16:59

New facade of Clerys Quarter unveiled as scaffolding removed

The quarter is due to open its doors in winter 2022 following the transformation of the building once home to the Clearys department store
The new facade of the Clerys Quarter development has been unveiled, with the removal of the scaffolding concealing the building on Dublin's O'Connell Street.

The quarter is due to open its doors in winter 2022 following the transformation of the building once home to the Clearys department store.

Developer Paddy McKillen’s Oakmount and partners Europa Capital and Core Capital on Thursday also shared an updated video of the development.

The quarter is to house 8,600 square metres of office space across two buildings and 5,575 square metres of retail space.

It will also include a panoramic rooftop restaurant, bar and events venue, five new food-and-beverage units, including a newly refurbished tearooms, and a new 213-bedroom four-star hotel.

