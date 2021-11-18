Queries over using a lidar plane to find Disappeared victims

By Cate McCurry, PA

A committee is to write to the Geological Survey of Ireland to establish whether a lidar plane could be used to locate the remaining Disappeared victims.

The cross-party agreement was made at the joint committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

Lidar, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, uses a laser-scanning technology to provide detailed three-dimensional information about the ground.

The committee said it wants to know whether the technology can be used to locate human remains, particularly in a bog.

Columba McVeigh, a teenager who was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975 (Family handout)

It comes as members of the the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) urged people with any information to come forward.

Sixteen people were disappeared by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles.

Aided by the commission set up to investigate their whereabouts, 13 have been found over the last two decades.

Columba McVeigh, former monk Joe Lynskey and British Army Captain Robert Nairac have never been found despite extensive inquiries and searches.

Tim Dalton, commissioner for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains, said there is “great sadness” among the families whose loved ones are still missing.

“An outcome that enables families to remember their loved ones with dignity are important,” Mr Dalton told the committee.

“An outcome that doesn’t enable to do this, to have a burial, to close a very sad chapter, there is pain and remains painful.

“I have seen it in the faces of people who, after many years, have managed to find the remains of a loved on, it bring enormous relief and happiness. In the three outstanding cases there is still great sadness.”

Mr McVeigh, from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was abducted and murdered in 1975.

Multiple searches of Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan by the ICLVR have ended in failure.

Geoff Knupfer, lead forensic scientist and investigator, said: “Since the establishment of the Commission in 1999 some 21 acres or 8.5 hectares of Bragan Bog have now been searched.

Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac (PA)

“I should add that we are entirely satisfied that Columba was murdered and buried at Bragan and that we haven’t been intentionally misled.

“Unfortunately his current whereabouts remain something of a mystery.

“Enquiries and research into the cases of Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac continue. At this point in time, however, we have no fresh substantive information on either case sufficient to warrant a physical search.”

He added: “Unfortunately the bog is an enormous area stretching to the border. Some of it has been forested over the years. We really couldn’t search the entire bog as it would be impossible.

“Several sources have directly or indirectly pointed to a specific area in the bog and it is that area we have searched.

“His remains are not where we were told it was. That open up other avenues – is it the wrong place or could his body have been moved in some way.

“If the body moved by 100 metres, it may as well by 100 miles. If it’s not an area we have been pointed to, we will never find him.”

Sinn Féin’s John Finucane said the Disappeared victims was a “terrible legacy” of the conflict.

He appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Rosalie Flanagan, commissioner for the ICLVR, said: “It goes without saying that the work of the investigators has been greatly affected and progress hampered by the Covid restrictions.

“We are very conscious that the three people whose remains have not yet been located disappeared in the 1970s and those who may have information which can be of assistance to us are now likely to be in their 70s or older.

“I hope sincerely that as we emerge from this period, we will see new

information coming forward before it is too late.”

Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd said: “I want to call on everybody to come forward with information, no matter how small.

“It is important to bring closure to families who have not had the opportunity to have a Christian burial.”