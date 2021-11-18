Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 16:14

'You are paid to fix it': McGregor criticises HSE chief over healthcare system

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has criticised HSE chief executive Paul Reid over the current pressure on the healthcare system
'You are paid to fix it': McGregor criticises HSE chief over healthcare system

James Cox

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has criticised HSE chief executive Paul Reid over the current pressure on the healthcare system as Covid cases surge in the Republic.

Sharing an article on the current strain on hospitals, McGregor wrote: “'Let’s the blame the public!' How about shut up Paul and do your job, for a change, maybe? How about that? You know, your job? If there is strain on our healthcare system. IT IS YOUR JOB TO CORRECT! This is incompetence! Job. Not. Done. Do your damn job!"

McGregor, 33, also made reference to the HSE chief's "half a million per annum" salary - Paul Reid was paid €420,103 in 2020 - adding "you are paid to fix it" (the healthcare system).

The Dubliner also took aim at Tánaise Leo Varadkar, labelling him a "poisonous individual".

Sharing a video of an interview with Mr Varadkar from CNN, McGregor wrote: "Poisonous individual! Buffoon. Get this blithering fool [sic] off my screen. Show pony phony.

Referring to confusion over whether TDs and Senators would receive free antigen tests earlier on, McGregor wrote: "Who on earth do these lizards [sic] think they are? It is not just “necessary” they pay. It is essential! Necessary after the light is shone, how convenient. Lizards!"

In response to a query from BreakingNews.ie, the Oireachtas press office confirmed: "The antigen tests will not be free for TDs and Senators.

"As an employer, the Houses of the Oireachtas Service is making tests available free of charge to its staff who have to be on site. This is part of our continued efforts to keep the parliamentary community and workplace safe."

The HSE has been asked to comment on McGregor's tweets.

More in this section

Hotel bars subject to midnight curfew, department confirms as nightclubs open early Hotel bars subject to midnight curfew, department confirms as nightclubs open early
Mother avoids prison for illegally identifying Ana Kriégel killer Mother avoids prison for illegally identifying Ana Kriégel killer
Queries over using a lidar plane to find Disappeared victims Queries over using a lidar plane to find Disappeared victims
Loyalists haven’t got a clue about the Protocol, Bertie Ahern says

Loyalists haven’t got a clue about the Protocol, Bertie Ahern says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more