'You are paid to fix it': McGregor criticises HSE chief over healthcare system

James Cox

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has criticised HSE chief executive Paul Reid over the current pressure on the healthcare system as Covid cases surge in the Republic.

Sharing an article on the current strain on hospitals, McGregor wrote: “'Let’s the blame the public!' How about shut up Paul and do your job, for a change, maybe? How about that? You know, your job? If there is strain on our healthcare system. IT IS YOUR JOB TO CORRECT! This is incompetence! Job. Not. Done. Do your damn job!"

“Let’s the blame the public!”

How about shut up Paul and do your job, for a change, maybe? How about that? You know, your job?

If there is strain on our healthcare system. IT IS YOUR JOB TO CORRECT!

This is incompetence! Job. Not. Done.

Do your damn job! https://t.co/2wg7GIlOzR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 18, 2021

McGregor, 33, also made reference to the HSE chief's "half a million per annum" salary - Paul Reid was paid €420,103 in 2020 - adding "you are paid to fix it" (the healthcare system).

Half a mill per annum our “chief” is on. Not including perk. All I have seen from this individual is the same identical statement over and over and over again. “Our healthcare system is under strain”

You are not paid to make this statement. You are paid to fix it! Do. Your. Job! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 18, 2021

The Dubliner also took aim at Tánaise Leo Varadkar, labelling him a "poisonous individual".

Sharing a video of an interview with Mr Varadkar from CNN, McGregor wrote: "Poisonous individual! Buffoon. Get this blithering fool [sic] off my screen. Show pony phony.

Referring to confusion over whether TDs and Senators would receive free antigen tests earlier on, McGregor wrote: "Who on earth do these lizards [sic] think they are? It is not just “necessary” they pay. It is essential! Necessary after the light is shone, how convenient. Lizards!"

In response to a query from BreakingNews.ie, the Oireachtas press office confirmed: "The antigen tests will not be free for TDs and Senators.

"As an employer, the Houses of the Oireachtas Service is making tests available free of charge to its staff who have to be on site. This is part of our continued efforts to keep the parliamentary community and workplace safe."

The HSE has been asked to comment on McGregor's tweets.