Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 14:33

Juvenile arrested following serious assault in Portlaoise released without charge

A juvenile who was arrested in connection with a serious assault in Portlaoise on November 13th has been released without charge.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

The assault took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on the Main Street.

The juvenile, who was arrested on Wednesday, had been detained at Portlaoise Garda station before being released.

Gardaí have said they are still appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

