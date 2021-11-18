TDs and Senators to get free Covid antigen tests, committee told

TDs and Senators will be able to access free Covid-19 antigen tests from next week.

The rapid tests will be made available to Oireachtas members and their staff at no cost, a meeting of the Dáil business committee was told this morning.

Several members of the committee are understood to have raised objections to the tests being provided for free to politicians, according to The Irish Times.

It comes as members of the public will still have to pay to access the tests.

It is understood that there will be provision for Oireachtas members to contribute to the cost of the tests if they wish.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond said he will continue to pay for his tests until everyone has free access.

“Should be the same for everyone, I’ll pay for my own until they are thanks,” he said.