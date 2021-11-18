Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 12:04

Vicky Phelan, Christy Moore and Mario Rosenstock to appear on this week's Late Late Show

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan will chat to Ryan Tubridy about her decision to finish chemotherapy.
Muireann Duffy

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan will join Ryan Tubridy on this Friday's Late Late Show, discussing her decision to stop chemotherapy and spend Christmas with her family.

The mother-of-two recently confirmed she was receiving palliative care at Milford Hospice, whose nurses she praised as being "absolutely fantastic".

Tubridy will also be visited by musician Christy Moore, just days after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, playing a selection of songs from his latest album, Flying Into Mystery.

Impressionist and comedian Mario Rosenstock will also be on hand with his wide array of characters, while a tribute band will mark the 30th anniversary since the death of Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Finally, following the success of last year's Toy Show Appeal, which raised over €6.5 million for various Irish charities, Tubridy will chat to some of the people who have been changed thanks to the generosity of the Toy Show's viewers.

