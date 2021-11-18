Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 11:20

100 new hybrid and remote jobs announced by Greenhouse Software

The new employees will bring the company's Irish headcount to 160.
100 new hybrid and remote jobs announced by Greenhouse Software

Muireann Duffy

US company Greenhouse Software has announced 100 new jobs are on the way to Ireland as part of their expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Having set up their EMEA headquarters in Dublin last year, the hiring software firm plan to boost their Irish headcount to 160 over the next two years, offering a mix of hybrid and remote positions.

In addition to their Dublin base, Greenhouse Software also has employees based in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Wexford. The business serves over 700 customers across the EMEA region, with clients including HubSpot, Intercom and Booking.com.

The company confirmed the new roles will span multiple sectors, including sales, marketing, customer success and support, professional services and talent acquisition.

Welcoming the news, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said the Government wants to see remote and hybrid working "become a permanent part of life after Covid".

"It's fantastic to see Greenhouse Software embrace the opportunity hybrid work can provide," the Tánaiste added.

More in this section

Dublin Port launches €400m project with new Liffey bridge, public parks and cycle routes Dublin Port launches €400m project with new Liffey bridge, public parks and cycle routes
Geraghty reveals he was rushed to hospital again, one year after brain haemorrhage Geraghty reveals he was rushed to hospital again, one year after brain haemorrhage
Man seriously injured after suspected shooting in Dublin Man seriously injured after suspected shooting in Dublin
'Marginal change' in behaviour could avert Covid worst-case scenario - Nolan

'Marginal change' in behaviour could avert Covid worst-case scenario - Nolan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more