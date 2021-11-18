100 new hybrid and remote jobs announced by Greenhouse Software

Muireann Duffy

US company Greenhouse Software has announced 100 new jobs are on the way to Ireland as part of their expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Having set up their EMEA headquarters in Dublin last year, the hiring software firm plan to boost their Irish headcount to 160 over the next two years, offering a mix of hybrid and remote positions.

In addition to their Dublin base, Greenhouse Software also has employees based in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Wexford. The business serves over 700 customers across the EMEA region, with clients including HubSpot, Intercom and Booking.com.

The company confirmed the new roles will span multiple sectors, including sales, marketing, customer success and support, professional services and talent acquisition.

Welcoming the news, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said the Government wants to see remote and hybrid working "become a permanent part of life after Covid".

"It's fantastic to see Greenhouse Software embrace the opportunity hybrid work can provide," the Tánaiste added.