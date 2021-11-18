Geraghty reveals he was rushed to hospital again, one year after brain haemorrhage

Louise Walsh

GAA legend Graham Geraghty has revealed he was rushed to hospital again recently, a year after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The Meath great had to make a 999 call for an ambulance to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan, where he was treated for gallstones.

The dad of four is now backing a campaign to save services at the hospital, where he will return to in the New Year for an operation to remove his gallbladder.

"Only for the hospital, I wouldn't be where I am today," he said.

Graham was taken with a searing headache from his workplace in Trim last October to Navan hospital, where he was diagnosed with a severe stage four bleed on the brain and stabilised, before being transferred for surgery to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.

Miraculously, he was one of an estimated 10 per cent to make a full recovery from such a serious, life-threatening injury.

Hereditary

Graham suffered migraine all his life and now says his children have to undergo tests in case the brain haemorrhage is hereditary.

"When I got to Navan hospital, I was seen straight away and given a scan which determined I had a severe stage four bleed on the brain.

"They were quite worried, and I remember one nurse in particular pushing for me to get to the Beaumont, saying that if I arrived, the staff up there wouldn't send me back. Thankfully, there was a bed available.

"Time was crucial and if Navan's emergency department had been closed, I would've had to go to either Blanchardstown, Drogheda or Mullingar which would have taken longer with the clock ticking.

I think I'm talking for a lot of people who are only here today due to the fantastic services at the hospital.

Graham said he had suffered regular migraine headaches since he was 14 years ago, especially when playing sports.

"I remember playing for Meath at a Féile in Tullamore when I had my first attack when I was 14, and I got blurred vision and spots in front of my eyes.

"They seemed to be brought on more with sports - maybe that's why I kicked over one or two points I shouldn't have because I was seeing double," he laughed.

"They don't know if migraines were a factor in my brain bleed, but they think the bleed is hereditary, so they are going to test the children.

"One of my sons suffers from migraines and while I'm not overly worried, it is at the back of my mind."

Full recovery

Although Graham has made a full recovery and hopes to get back to work in the New Year, he is also waiting to be called for an operation in Navan hospital to get his gallbladder removed.

"Sure I'm a crock altogether," he laughed.

"I've had a pain on and off for the last few years and my wife Amanda has always been onto me to see a doctor, but I'm a typical man and kept putting it on the long finger.

"So two weeks ago, I ended up having to ring an ambulance again and landed back in A&E in Navan with gallstones. I think I gave Amanda another fright.

"I wouldn't say the pain was as bad as my head, but it gave me some insight into what a woman goes through giving birth.

"Navan hospital has seen its fair share of me since I was eight years old and spent six weeks in traction after breaking my leg. I, like so many others, will back the campaign to save the existing services and improve them."

Up to 10,000 people recently took part in a rally against long term plans to downgrade the ED and axe intensive care services at the hospital, despite a recent reprieve ordered by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly

Earlier this week Taoiseach Micheál Martin gave an update on the hospital saying: "I do think it needs a really informed discussion with the medical authorities in the first instance. It's a growing area, so demographics are growing dramatically and that will require expanded health services in the future."

A meeting between local TDs and the health minister, due to take place on Wednesday evening was cancelled last minute when the Minister was called away urgently