Hiqa advises no change in the assumed period of immunity after Covid-19 infection

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has advised Nphet that the current public health guidelines which assume a period of protective immunity of nine months post-infection with Covid-19 should not be changed.

The health authority reviewed 65 observational studies involving over 1.4 million previously infected individuals to research the issue. The review also included 10 studies with over 12 months’ maximum follow-up.

According to Hiqa, the risk of reinfection was low within the time frame of the studies that were used.

Furthermore, it also found evidence to suggest that vaccination provides additional protection to those already infected with Covid-19.

However, the studies were carried out while there were strict public health measures in place.

Therefore, it is uncertain how applicable Hiqa's findings are to the current situation of relaxed public health measures.

Despite reinfection with Covid-19 being an uncommon occurrence, it is more likely to happen in certain groups with increased risk of exposure, such as healthcare workers.

Speaking about the findings, Michelle O’Neill, Hiqa’s deputy director of health technology assessment said it is still important to follow public health guidelines even if you have already been infected.

“Even if you have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, it is possible that you can get infected again and spread the virus to others.

“We recommend that you continue to follow to public health guidance, and get vaccinated even if you have already recovered from Covid-19, as the vaccine will provide you with an additional layer of protection.”

Hiqa has advised that the period of presumed protective immunity be kept under review.