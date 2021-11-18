Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 08:48

Garth Brooks to play two Croke Park dates in 2022

The concerts will be held in September next year.
Muireann Duffy

Country musician Garth Brooks is coming to Dublin, playing two concerts at Croke Park next year.

Aiken Promotions confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

The concerts will be held on Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th.

The promoters added that Croke Park will be the only European venue Brooks will play in 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday, November 25th.

The news comes after Dublin City Council granted permission earlier this month for five concerts to be held at Croke Park in 2022, despite objections from local residents.

In 2014, Brooks' five sold-out dates at the stadium were cancelled after the council refused to grant licences to allow the events to go ahead.

