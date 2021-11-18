Garth Brooks to play two Croke Park dates in 2022

Muireann Duffy

Country musician Garth Brooks is coming to Dublin, playing two concerts at Croke Park next year.

Aiken Promotions confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

The concerts will be held on Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th.

★★ 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ★★ @garthbrooks will play @CrokePark, Dublin on the 9th & 10th September 2022. Croke Park will be the only European Venue Garth will play in 2022 💥



🎟️Tickets on sale THURSDAY 25th Nov @ 8am🎟️ pic.twitter.com/Ru6YuU6XcU — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) November 18, 2021

The promoters added that Croke Park will be the only European venue Brooks will play in 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday, November 25th.

The news comes after Dublin City Council granted permission earlier this month for five concerts to be held at Croke Park in 2022, despite objections from local residents.

In 2014, Brooks' five sold-out dates at the stadium were cancelled after the council refused to grant licences to allow the events to go ahead.