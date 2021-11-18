Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 07:40

Ballyfermot shooting believed to have been gangland murder attempt

A man, aged in his 30s, is in hospital with serious injuries following the attack.
Gardaí believe a shooting in Dublin on Wednesday evening was a gangland murder attempt.

The incident took place at Ballyfermot Crescent at approximately 7.30pm. One man sustained a number of apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

The attack on the man in his 30s, who was driving or sitting in a car outside a house when he was shot, was well planned, having "all the hallmarks of a gangland ambush" according to The Irish Times.

A car thought to have been used by the attackers was found burnt out near-by a short time later.

The scene of the shooting was persevered on Wednesday night pending a technical examination.

Gardaí confirmed no arrests have yet been made and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, or any witnesses who were in the Ballyfermot Crescent area between 7pm-7.30pm are asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01-666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

