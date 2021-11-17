Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 21:19

Man seriously injured after suspected shooting in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday in Ballyfermot.
Man seriously injured after suspected shooting in Dublin

Tomas Doherty

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a suspected shooting incident in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday at Ballyfermot Crescent.

A man sustained a number of apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this time, gardaí said, and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyfermot Crescent area between 7pm and 7.30pm who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Newborn baby died after mother had epileptic seizure and fell on him, inquest hears Newborn baby died after mother had epileptic seizure and fell on him, inquest hears
Explained: What is happening with the Pandemic Unemployment Payment? Explained: What is happening with the Pandemic Unemployment Payment?
GP receptionist who stole €55,000 in patient fees jailed for 15 months GP receptionist who stole €55,000 in patient fees jailed for 15 months
Mandatory vaccine passes approved in North despite DUP objections

Mandatory vaccine passes approved in North despite DUP objections

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more