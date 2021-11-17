Man seriously injured after suspected shooting in Dublin

Tomas Doherty

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a suspected shooting incident in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday at Ballyfermot Crescent.

A man sustained a number of apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this time, gardaí said, and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyfermot Crescent area between 7pm and 7.30pm who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.