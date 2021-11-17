Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 20:30

Covid in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

County Louth has the highest rate of coronavirus infection in Ireland currently
Covid in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

County Louth has the highest rate of coronavirus infection in Ireland currently, as the number of people contracting Covid remains high across the island.

As of November 15th, Louth had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,624.7 per 100,000 people. The national average for the Republic was 1,160.7. The smallest county saw 2,094 confirmed Covid cases over the past two weeks.

Leitrim was the second-worst affected county with an incidence rate of 1,566.6 per 100,000 people.

Counties Westmeath and Carlow are also experiencing high infection rates, with a 14-day incidence of 1,551.2 and 1,508.8 respectively.

Waterford had an incidence rate of 1,551.2 per 100,000 people.

On an all-island basis, the Derry and Strabane council area had the lowest infection rate, recording 717.3 cases per 100,000. Belfast follows with a rate of 742.4.

Monaghan had the lowest number of Covid cases in the Republic with an incidence of 785.2.

The majority of people who tested positive in the State over the past two weeks were aged 19-54. Of all cases, 17.2 per cent were among people aged 35-44, and the median and mean age of those contracting Covid was 34.

A total of 8,107 children aged 5-12 were infected with the virus in the past two weeks, representing 14.7 per cent of all cases.

On Tuesday, the Government announced new measures in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

People will now be advised to work from home, and the phased return to the office has been paused. Bars and nightclubs will also have to close at midnight from Thursday, just a month after the 11.30pm curfew was lifted. The Government is planning to expand the use of antigen tests.

Household members of a confirmed case will be asked to restrict their movements for five days and to take three antigen tests under the new guidelines.

More in this section

Explained: What is happening with the Pandemic Unemployment Payment? Explained: What is happening with the Pandemic Unemployment Payment?
Newborn baby died after mother had epileptic seizure and fell on him, inquest hears Newborn baby died after mother had epileptic seizure and fell on him, inquest hears
Irish radio stations came ‘critically close’ to shutting down, industry chief warns Irish radio stations came ‘critically close’ to shutting down, industry chief warns
Mandatory vaccine passes approved in North despite DUP objections

Mandatory vaccine passes approved in North despite DUP objections

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more