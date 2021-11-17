Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 18:32

Gardaí seize firearm in investigation into ‘dissident republican activity’

The weapon, an AK47, was seized following a search of a house in the Tullyhaw area of Co Cavan
Gardaí have seized a firearm in Co Cavan as part of an investigation into “dissident republican activity”.

The weapon, an AK47, was seized following a search of a house in the Tullyhaw area of the county on Wednesday.

Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit recovered the firearm along with a quantity of ammunition during the search.

"The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region," Garda chief superintendent Justin Kelly said.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

