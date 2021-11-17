Garda charged with coercive control and assault

Tom Tuite

A serving Garda has been charged with assault and coercive control.

Mark Doyle (36) based in west Dublin but currently on suspension, appeared before Judge John Lindsay at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Inspector Adrian Kinsella of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau told the court that he arrested Mr Doyle at 9.14am and charged him with nine offences, after which he made no reply.

The offences allegedly occurred between 2008-2009 and 2019. Judge Lindsay noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

The officer faces a Domestic Violence Act charge for controlling or coercive behaviour, which had a serious effect on a relevant person who is or was his spouse in 2019.

He faces six counts of assault causing harm to her as well as two other charges for assaulting two males.

Defence solicitor Richard Young said Mr Doyle objected to two of the bail conditions sought that required him to sign on at a Garda station and surrender his passport.

The solicitor said the accused was "a serving member of An Garda Siochana" and not going anywhere. He said his client had met for an interview and to be charged, engaged fully and did not see why his liberty should be curtailed by signing on and travel restrictions.

Serious indictable offences

He said his client had no previous convictions, was not a flight risk and had a trip booked to Germany in December.

Gardaí knew his mobile phone number and address, the solicitor said, adding that it was his full intention to meet the charges.

Inspector Kinsella replied that Mr Doyle had been suspended from An Garda Siochana. He told the judge the accused faced serious indictable offences and the nature of these offences led to the stipulations being sought.

Mr Doyle told the court he intended to comply, but there were certain occasions when he wished to travel abroad and required his passport.

Judge Lindsay said he would not insist that Mr Doyle sign on at a Garda station. However, he would have to give the Garda National Protective Services Bureau 14 days notice if he wished to travel abroad so that any objection could be mentioned in court.

He also granted him bail on the condition of no contact with witnesses or the complainants and that he notify gardai within 48 hours of any address change.

He was remanded on bail until January 7th to be served with a book of evidence.