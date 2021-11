Gardaí have arrested a man after a female was struck with a firework in Galway.

The man aged in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday as part of a Garda investigation into the incident in Eyre Square, Galway on October 22nd.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a south Dublin Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said. Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.