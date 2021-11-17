Research finds hybrid working is falling out of favour with employers

As the Government has once again advised people to work from home where possible, a new study shows hybrid working is falling out of favour with employers.

The new research, carried out by Adare Human Resource Management, has revealed that just 32 per cent of employers believe hybrid working will benefit their organisation.

This is a significant decrease compared to the 76.8 per cent of employers who saw benefits to the change in working pattern in March.

Speaking about the latest findings, Derek McKay, Managing Director of Adare Human Resource Management, said the survey shows significant human resource problems facing employers.

“Obviously, hybrid working won’t necessarily be a blanket decision for all employers as it suits certain roles and sectors more than others,” Mr McKay said.

“Unsurprisingly, given the nature of their business, most retail and wholesale employers surveyed (89 per cent) don’t see company-wide benefits.

“However, the fall in support from other employers is surprising, especially in the professional services sector where over two thirds of employers expressed reservations.”

With many employers adopting hybrid models of working since the beginning of the pandemic, Mr McKay said it is not a surprise that there were a few issues.

However, he believes there are ways to make changes, so the new working model is more effective for companies.

“Now is a great opportunity for employers to review what has happened in their workplaces over the past few months and with clear communication with their employees adapt their model, so it works for all,” Mr McKay said.