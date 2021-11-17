Market intelligence firm announce Waterford HQ, 100 new Irish jobs

James Cox

Market intelligence firm Tegus has announced it will build its European headquarters in Waterford city, with the creation of up to 100 jobs over two years.

Co-Founded in San Francisco by twin brothers Michael and Thomas Elnick, Tegus conducts and collects research and data to produce a comprehensive primary information platform enabling clients to discover answers to "the most challenging questions they face today".

Headquartered in Chicago since 2018, Tegus now serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide, including investment firms, corporations, and consultancies.

The European team will enable Tegus to further build-out its global content and data sets by supporting more local customers and covering a growing number of international companies on its platform. The Tegus product has already seen high demand from customers internationally and having a committed European HQ "will provide an even stronger customer experience as the business grows".

The company is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said “I’m really happy Tegus has chosen Waterford for its new EMEA HQ. This will result in the creation of up to 100 new jobs in the city. This is great news for the South-East and a real boost for Waterford City and once again demonstrates we have the skills and talent available in all parts of the country to attract foreign direct investment.”

Tegus will be located in office space in Boxworks while it identifies a permanent office space in Waterford City, attracting talent from the city, county and the wider region of the south east.

"We are seeing more and more institutional investors and corporations incorporating qualitative and primary research into their processes to make better and faster decisions", said Thomas Elnick, founder and Co-CEO of Tegus. "As we expand internationally, we are relentlessly focused on delivering an incredible user experience and product for our customers. Ireland provides us with the perfect entry point to EMEA to support our growing global customer base and align our team with our customers' success."

Tegus has begun hiring for roles across the areas of business development, customer success, operations, sales, and people management. More information on the jobs can be found on www.tegus.co/careers.