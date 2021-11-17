Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 09:54

Call for Varadkar to resign made 'without consultation' with Young Fine Gael members

The youth wing of Fine Gael has said a statement calling for the resignation of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar posted online by its Kilkenny branch was made without the consultation of members
Call for Varadkar to resign made 'without consultation' with Young Fine Gael members

James Cox

The youth wing of Fine Gael has said a statement calling for the resignation of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar posted online by its Kilkenny branch was made without the consultation of members.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Peter de Loughry branch of Young Fine Gael said Mr Varadkar's position as leader is "untenable" due to an ongoing Garda investigation into his handling of contract negotiations with GPs and the contacts he made with the leader of one GP group led by his friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

The statement, which called on Mr Varadkar to step down as both Tánaiste and Fine Gael party leader, said the investigation is  "impacting the good governance of the country at a time of national crisis".

In a tweet the next day, the branch claimed Young Fine Gael had "terminated the branch committee and vacated all of its positions".

'Unauthorised EGM'

In response to a query from BreakingNews.ie, Young Fine Gael said the branch's chair and secretary had resigned before some members of the branch held an "unauthorised EGM" to replace them.

The organisation said the statement was issued without consultation with members.

"On Friday 12th November, the YFG National Youth Officer received notification in writing that the Chair and Secretary of the Kilkenny YFG branch had both resigned.

"There was a subsequent attempt by some members of the branch to hold an unauthorised EGM, without proper notice given as per the constitutional requirements of the organisation.

"A statement, purporting to be from Kilkenny YFG, was posted on social media on Sunday without notice or consultation with members.

"In line with Article 5.22 of the YFG Constitution, the Leinster Regional Organiser, in agreement with the National Executive, informed members of the branch that an EGM would take place in due course. The date of this EGM will be advertised and circulated to the entire membership of the Kilkenny branch, as set out under Article 2.5.

"Fine Gael’s leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has our full support and backing."

 

 

 

More in this section

Donnelly says antigen tests will not be free except in schools Donnelly says antigen tests will not be free except in schools
Day appointments cancelled at Tallaght University Hospital after power failure Day appointments cancelled at Tallaght University Hospital after power failure
Five emergency call outs made to recover bodies off Cliffs of Moher in 2021 Five emergency call outs made to recover bodies off Cliffs of Moher in 2021
Mother and Baby Homes: Minister apologises for 'would not remember' comment

Mother and Baby Homes: Minister apologises for 'would not remember' comment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more