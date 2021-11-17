Call for Varadkar to resign made 'without consultation' with Young Fine Gael members

James Cox

The youth wing of Fine Gael has said a statement calling for the resignation of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar posted online by its Kilkenny branch was made without the consultation of members.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Peter de Loughry branch of Young Fine Gael said Mr Varadkar's position as leader is "untenable" due to an ongoing Garda investigation into his handling of contract negotiations with GPs and the contacts he made with the leader of one GP group led by his friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

The statement, which called on Mr Varadkar to step down as both Tánaiste and Fine Gael party leader, said the investigation is "impacting the good governance of the country at a time of national crisis".

In a tweet the next day, the branch claimed Young Fine Gael had "terminated the branch committee and vacated all of its positions".

'Unauthorised EGM'

In response to a query from BreakingNews.ie, Young Fine Gael said the branch's chair and secretary had resigned before some members of the branch held an "unauthorised EGM" to replace them.

The organisation said the statement was issued without consultation with members.

"On Friday 12th November, the YFG National Youth Officer received notification in writing that the Chair and Secretary of the Kilkenny YFG branch had both resigned.

"There was a subsequent attempt by some members of the branch to hold an unauthorised EGM, without proper notice given as per the constitutional requirements of the organisation.

"A statement, purporting to be from Kilkenny YFG, was posted on social media on Sunday without notice or consultation with members.

"In line with Article 5.22 of the YFG Constitution, the Leinster Regional Organiser, in agreement with the National Executive, informed members of the branch that an EGM would take place in due course. The date of this EGM will be advertised and circulated to the entire membership of the Kilkenny branch, as set out under Article 2.5.

"Fine Gael’s leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has our full support and backing."