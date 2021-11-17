Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 09:54

Donnelly says antigen tests will not be free except in schools

On the issue of antigen testing, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said such tests will not be available for free
On the issue of antigen testing, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said such tests will not be available for free.

“If you subsidise an antigen test, it's money you’re not spending on a nurse,” he said. The Minister said that in the UK where packs of seven antigen tests were free, the government had been criticised for spending that scale of funds without the ability to trace their use.

“My advice is they shouldn't be free.”

However, antigen tests would be free in schools, he said. They will be used for “targeted close contacts” and will be sent directly to their homes. They will be “available shortly”, he said.

When asked if a circuit breaker or lockdown would be necessary if Covid figures do not come down in the next few weeks, Mr Donnelly said “nobody can answer that question right now".

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Donnelly said that the restrictions announced on Tuesday had been recommended as a means of reducing social contacts.

The Government wanted to do everything they could “to keep everything open” but it was “really, really important” for people to keep safe, he said.

All options would have to be considered. “Things can never be ruled out,” he replied when asked about a possible lockdown. Nphet was keeping the situation under close review.

