Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 16:18

CIE reveals plans to turn lands at Heuston Station into a mixed-use development

The "Heuston Masterplan" is being described as a blueprint for the transformational development of the west side of Dublin city.
CIE has revealed plans to turn a 10 hectare site at Dublin's Heuston Station into a mixed-use development.

The "Heuston Masterplan" is being described as a blueprint for the transformational development of the west side of Dublin city.

The development is set to include more than 1,000 residential units as well as commercial, retail, and leisure spaces.

Speaking to Newstalk about the development, Group Chief Executive of CIE, Lorcan O’Connor, said the plans are very exciting.

As well as residential and commercial units, the development is also set to be "largely car free" with 5,000 bike parking spaces.

Furthermore, around a kilometre of river frontage along the Liffey will be developed to include a boardwalk.

Mr O'Connor also mentioned how the "Heuston Masterplan" is planned to provide two new bridges in the area.

"We envisage two new bridges over the River Liffey, halfway down around where Cunningham Row bus garage is and also then at a new Dart station towards the west end where we want to have the majority of residential development."

However, Mr O'Connor has said planning permission won't be applied for until 2023.

