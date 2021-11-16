Dealz to create 60 jobs with Irish distribution centre

Discount retailer Dealz is to create 60 new jobs with the opening of its first distribution centre in the Republic of Ireland.

The centre at Clonee, Co Meath will provide a direct route to the market for Irish suppliers and represents a €4.4 million investment per annum, the retailer said.

It will open this month at The Hub Logistics Park and will also become the base for the Dealz leadership team responsible for both the Republic of Ireland and Poundland stores in Northern Ireland.

“Our Dealz brand was born in Ireland and has gone from strength-to-strength over the past 10 years,” Poundland & Dealz managing director, Barry Williams said.

“It’s a reflection of that growing importance that we’re now able to invest further in our Irish operations in support of the customers and communities that have supported us over the past decade.”

Dealz also intends to bring standalone clothing and home stores to Ireland in 2022.

Earlier this year, the retailer announced a €20 million investment fund for Irish store expansion, which will create around 500 jobs over the next three years. It currently has a portfolio of 79 stores across the country.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English welcomed the new Irish distribution centre as “an important next step for Dealz as it builds deeper relationships with Irish suppliers, customers and communities.”

“It’s great to see Dealz mark its tenth year in business with the news of a new distribution centre opening in Ireland and I’m especially pleased to see that it will be located, along with 60 new jobs, in Co Meath,” he said.