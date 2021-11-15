Man (70s) dies in Tipperary road crash

A man aged in his 70s has died in a road crash this afternoon in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision involving a single car.

The collision occurred on Main Street in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary at around 4.15pm on Monday.

The driver and the only occupant of the car, the man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage are also asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.