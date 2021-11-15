Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 16:36

Man found with serious head injuries in Finglas dies in hospital

The 26-year-old sustained the injuries on November 11th.
A man found with serious head injuries in Finglas last week has died, Gardaí have confirmed.

The 26-year-old sustained the injuries on November 11th which are understood to have caused his death.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed of the death and the man’s remains will be removed to the city morgue in Whitehall.

A postmortem will be carried out on Tuesday by Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

The results of the postmortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation into the “as yet unexplained” injuries suffered by the deceased, a Garda statement said.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildonan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on November 11th, particular anyone with dashcam or other video footage, to contact them.

Investigating gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda station on 01-666 7500, on the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666 111 or at any Garda station.

