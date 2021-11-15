Plans for '90 minute fare' unveiled by National Transport Authority

Muireann Duffy

A new '90 minute fare' has been announced by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to cover Transport for Ireland (TFI) services in the Dublin area.

The changes, which will come into effect from November 28th, will allow passengers to transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas, and most Dart, commuter train and Go-Ahead Ireland services for just a single fare charge if the transfers are made within 90 minutes of the initial tap on.

The fare will be €2.30 for adults and students using a TFI Leap Card during the promotional period which will run until the end of March next year. There will also be a flat rate of 80 cent for children up to and including 18-year-olds.

🎉An important milestone for #BusConnects🎉From Nov 28, @TFIupdates 90 minute fare will come into effect meaning passengers can transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas, DART, commuter rail and GoAhead services for free within 90 mins of 1st trip using @LeapCard https://t.co/CicazewPqX — BusConnects (@BusConnects) November 15, 2021

Announcing the news, the NTA said the changes, which are coming as part of the BusConnects programme, will result in a "more affordable, efficient and integrated public transport system".

"It provides an opportunity to create simplicity and consistency across the network regardless of the route or mode taken. It also means a significant saving for people who need to transfer between services," NTA chief executive Anne Graham said.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the announcement, saying it was essential that public transport is made a "viable and attractive choice for employees, students, shoppers and visitors".

"In moving more people from their car to public transport we can help to achieve Ireland’s carbon reduction targets as set out in the Programme for Government," Mr Ryan added.