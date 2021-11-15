Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 16:29

Plans for '90 minute fare' unveiled by National Transport Authority

The 90 minute fare will mean passengers will be able to transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas and most Dart, commuter train and Go-Ahead Ireland services within the time limit while only paying one fare.
Plans for '90 minute fare' unveiled by National Transport Authority

Muireann Duffy

A new '90 minute fare' has been announced by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to cover Transport for Ireland (TFI) services in the Dublin area.

The changes, which will come into effect from November 28th, will allow passengers to transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas, and most Dart, commuter train and Go-Ahead Ireland services for just a single fare charge if the transfers are made within 90 minutes of the initial tap on.

The fare will be €2.30 for adults and students using a TFI Leap Card during the promotional period which will run until the end of March next year. There will also be a flat rate of 80 cent for children up to and including 18-year-olds.

Announcing the news, the NTA said the changes, which are coming as part of the BusConnects programme, will result in a "more affordable, efficient and integrated public transport system".

"It provides an opportunity to create simplicity and consistency across the network regardless of the route or mode taken. It also means a significant saving for people who need to transfer between services," NTA chief executive Anne Graham said.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the announcement, saying it was essential that public transport is made a "viable and attractive choice for employees, students, shoppers and visitors".

"In moving more people from their car to public transport we can help to achieve Ireland’s carbon reduction targets as set out in the Programme for Government," Mr Ryan added.

More in this section

Man found with serious head injuries in Finglas dies in hospital Man found with serious head injuries in Finglas dies in hospital
Deliveroo to launch in Kildare, Louth and Meath Deliveroo to launch in Kildare, Louth and Meath
One found guilty and one acquitted over murder of gangland figure Eamon Kelly One found guilty and one acquitted over murder of gangland figure Eamon Kelly
Rising Covid cases prompt Cabinet subcommittee to consider latest health advice

Rising Covid cases prompt Cabinet subcommittee to consider latest health advice

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more