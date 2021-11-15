Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 16:08

Gardaí appealing for witnesses after engineering device stolen from car in Skerries

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday.
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft which occurred on Sunday in Co Dublin.

Officer in Skerries were alerted to the theft shortly after 4.30pm, with a piece of engineering equipment, a Leica Viva TS16 surveying device, stolen from a car in the town.

An image showing the Leica Viva case, similar to the one stolen from the car in Skerries, Co Dublin on Sunday. Photo: Garda Press Office

Entry to the black Skoda Superb saloon was gained through the rear passenger window which was damaged during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, or those who may have been in the South Strand area between 3pm-4pm on Sunday to come forward.

The force is also appealing for anyone who may have seen someone carrying a red and white plastic case with the word 'Leica' on it to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01-802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

