Teachers with Covid-19 unable to list close contacts on dedicated portal

Teachers who test positive for Covid-19 are not allowed to list their close contacts on a dedicated portal.

As reported in The Irish Times, the HSE has confirmed that people who work in "complex" settings, such as teachers, will instead be phoned within 24 hours by contact tracers in order to get the full details of their close contacts.

This comes following complaints from a number of teachers that they were unable to list their contacts on the dedicated portal after they confirmed their profession.

The "List Your Contacts" portal is an option provided via text message to those with confirmed cases of the virus.

Although confirmed cases receive a phone call from contact tracers, the HSE has said the portal service speeds up the process of notifying close contacts.

However, like teachers, some professions are excluded from the portal service.

“Certain categories of people are excluded at the start of the List Your Contacts process and advised that a contact tracer will call them to get their contacts – this generally applies to people working in, attending or staying in settings that are more complex,” the HSE said.

“Currently, we are contacting cases by telephone to get details of their close contacts within 24 hours. If anyone has concerns in relation to this process we are happy to follow up with them individually.”