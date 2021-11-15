Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 10:54

Teachers with Covid-19 unable to list close contacts on dedicated portal

The HSE has said people working in complex settings will be phoned instead within 24 hours.
Teachers with Covid-19 unable to list close contacts on dedicated portal

Teachers who test positive for Covid-19 are not allowed to list their close contacts on a dedicated portal.

As reported in The Irish Times, the HSE has confirmed that people who work in "complex" settings, such as teachers, will instead be phoned within 24 hours by contact tracers in order to get the full details of their close contacts.

This comes following complaints from a number of teachers that they were unable to list their contacts on the dedicated portal after they confirmed their profession.

The "List Your Contacts" portal is an option provided via text message to those with confirmed cases of the virus.

Although confirmed cases receive a phone call from contact tracers, the HSE has said the portal service speeds up the process of notifying close contacts.

However, like teachers, some professions are excluded from the portal service.

“Certain categories of people are excluded at the start of the List Your Contacts process and advised that a contact tracer will call them to get their contacts – this generally applies to people working in, attending or staying in settings that are more complex,” the HSE said.

“Currently, we are contacting cases by telephone to get details of their close contacts within 24 hours. If anyone has concerns in relation to this process we are happy to follow up with them individually.”

More in this section

Mary Robinson says Government needs to invest so 'going green' is more affordable Mary Robinson says Government needs to invest so 'going green' is more affordable
Unpublished report calls on Ireland to end peat imports Unpublished report calls on Ireland to end peat imports
Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on human remains found in 1986 Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on human remains found in 1986
Support for Sinn Féin rises again in latest opinion poll

Support for Sinn Féin rises again in latest opinion poll

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more