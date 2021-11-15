Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 10:49

Three men arrested over Dublin shooting in 2019

They are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a number of Dublin garda stations.
Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí investigating the 2019 shooting of a man in Dublin have arrested three people.

On May 28, 2019, a man was shot in the front garden of a house in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock.

The man had been aged in his 40s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested in relation to the incident this morning.

