Government expected to advise people to work from home

Digital Desk Staff

It is becoming increasingly likely that the Government will advise people to work from home where possible, due to the high level of Covid-19 infection at present.

A recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) about a return to working from home where feasible has won the support of a number of Cabinet members as the numbers in hospital with the virus continue to rise.

The Cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee will meet on Monday evening to discuss the latest Nphet advice and also to “take stock” of the current pandemic picture.

As The Irish Times reports, ministers and public health officials will also discuss new modelling relating to the expected trajectory of the disease over winter.

There will then be a full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve any new measures. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is also expected to brief his Cabinet colleagues on his plan to roll out subsidised antigen testing.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday said he was “extremely concerned” about the prevalence of Covid-19 across the State and that “nothing can be ruled out” in terms of new restrictions.

He said Ireland was in a different place this winter compared with last as a result of the vaccination programme and booster campaign, which is under way.

Sweeping restrictions

A Government source said any talk of reimposing sweeping restrictions was “premature”, with significant resistance in Government to the idea of another lockdown this winter.

The HSE is working on a plan for antigen testing in schools, which is due to be sent to Government in the coming days. HSE chief executive Paul Reid said yesterday that hospitals were in a “very grim” situation and suffering “severe distress” as Covid-19 cases infections soar.

More than 8,400 cases of the disease were reported in the State over the weekend and the number of people being treated in hospital stood at 582 on Sunday, an increase of 26 on the previous day.

A total of 106 people were being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units across the State on Sunday.

Mr Reid said stress levels in hospitals were as bad now as had been last January but that the situation was very different thanks to the benefits of vaccines.

He said the HSE was not calling for the return of major restrictions, but that people urgently needed to take individual responsibility.