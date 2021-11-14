Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 16:44

Gardaí investigating after bodies of man and woman discovered in Kenmare

The pair were both aged in their 80s.
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are investigation the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies of a man and woman in Co Kerry on Sunday morning.

The two were both aged in their 80s, Gardaí confirmed.

The discovery was made in a house in Kenmare. The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The scene is currently preserved pending the outcome of examinations which will determine the course of Garda enquiries.

Gardaí added that the Office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified.

