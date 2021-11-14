Waterford home with private lake and waterfall goes on the market

Sarah Mooney

An historic Co Waterford home with its own 12-acre private lake and waterfall has been listed on the market with a €1.85 million price tag.

Pouldrew House in Kilmeadan, dating to around 1814, enjoys a lakefront position on its private estate, according to the Waterford News and Star.

Selling agents Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty say a “truly remarkable feature” of the estate is its waterfall and hydroelectric power generating turbine, which was installed in 1932 and still functions to power the house’s central heating electric storage radiators.

The estate’s dam and waterfall was once used for a “significant” milling operation at Pouldrew, and a stone stabling outbuilding beside the waterfall, once part of the extensive mill, remains to this day.

“Inside the property, a generous reception hall leads to the principal reception rooms and opens into the stair-hall, where twin imperial style carved mahogany staircases lead to a landing return, with a single flight continuing to the first floor,” the selling agents said.

“The drawing room, dining room and library each feature large open fireplaces, two with impressive marble chimney pieces.

“Each room features fine decorative plasterwork, timber window shuttering, finely carved timber window and door architraves, rich mahogany doors and large timber flooring boards.

“A study, kitchen, pantry, shower room and laundry complete the accommodation on this level. The kitchen opens to a patio terrace, itself linking to a lower terrace overlooking the lake.”

Upstairs, the land is lit by a glazed atrium and leads to seven bedrooms - including a master suite with an adjoining dressing room and bathroom.

The lower level meanwhile opens out at ground level on the lakeside, with large doors opening out onto a garden terrace.

Also included is an office, games room, bar, wine cellar and a staff bedroom suite.

The selling agents describe the house’s grounds as “a little unkempt” but add that they “retain much of the original splendour and include magnificent mature trees and flowering shrubs”.

“Structurally the house appears sound, and required upgrading manageable, with re-roofing and re-wiring works recently completed,” they add.