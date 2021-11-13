Man left with serious injuries following Longford assault

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Co Longford.

The incident took place during the early hours of Saturday morning on Main Street, Ballymahon.

A man, aged in his late teens, suffered serious head injuries shortly after 3.20am, Gardaí said. He was taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Anyone who was in the Main Street area between 2am-4am on November 13th is asked to contact Longford Garda station on 043-335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault is ongoing.