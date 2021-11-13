Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 13:15

Covid: Further 4,642 cases confirmed with virus now ‘prolific’ in Ireland

There are now 556 coronavirus patients in hospital, including 107 receiving treatment in intensive care units.
Covid: Further 4,642 cases confirmed with virus now ‘prolific’ in Ireland

Ireland has again recorded a high daily total of new Covid infections, with 4,642 cases notified.

There are now 556 coronavirus patients in hospital, including 107 receiving treatment in intensive care units.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid called for people to immediately reduce risky activities in order to improve the situation.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Mr Reid said the virus was now "prolific in most communities" in the State.

He said 250 Covid patients were receiving enhanced respiratory support.

He added that an “an immediate reduction” of risky activities is needed to “turn this around”.

Case numbers in the coming days are likely to remain at such high levels, as the process of clearing a massive backlog of tests is under way.

The update comes amid a forecast by US academics that says Ireland could record more than 12,000 Covid cases a day by Christmas.

Cases would peak at 12,300 a day in late December before falling again, while a further 2,000 deaths would occur by the start of March, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which is based at the University of Washington.

The Irish Times reports that the institute, which has correctly predicted trends earlier in the pandemic, attributes the rise in cases in the Northern Hemisphere to winter seasonality, waning immunity, decreased mask use and increased mobility levels.

Meanwhile, a new plan to tackle rising Covid cases will see antigen testing kits offered at a subsidised rate through more retail outlets.

The Government is coming under pressure to pause its plans for a full return to the workplace and to advise people to work from home where possible.

Fresh advice to the Government from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended that people engaging in what are described as high-risk activities, such as going to nightclubs and bars, should take at least two antigen tests a week.

Elsewhere, rising case counts across Europe have forced a rethink on public-health measures by many governments.

The Netherlands has ordered bars, restaurants and non-essential stores to close at 7pm for at least three weeks starting on Saturday. Austria is planning to place millions of unvaccinated people in lockdown.

More in this section

Jury to resume deliberations in Stephen Penrose trial on Monday Jury to resume deliberations in Stephen Penrose trial on Monday
Gardaí issue appeal after man found with serious injuries in Dublin Gardaí issue appeal after man found with serious injuries in Dublin
Bus driver and his rescuer remain close friends 20 years on following crash Bus driver and his rescuer remain close friends 20 years on following crash
Man who slipped on black ice in apartment block awarded over €60,000

Man who slipped on black ice in apartment block awarded over €60,000

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more