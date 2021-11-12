Mater Hospital forced to limit services due to rising Covid-19 cases

The Mater Hospital in Dublin has cancelled non-essential work due to rising Covid-19 cases.

As reported in The Irish Times, the hospital said it was limiting its activity to essential services only from Friday evening.

Outpatient appointments and elective surgeries will be limited until further notice.

This comes as 5,483 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported, which is one of the highest ever daily figures recorded by the State.

The Dublin hospital has said patients whose appointments are being deferred will be contacted by phone.

The hospital's emergency department is also extremely busy.

The spokeswoman advised patients to seek help from their GPs or local injury clinic “where possible” unless they think they need hospital care.

“Our staff across every part of the hospital are working around the clock to deal with the virus, care for those infected and to protect and care for other patients in the hospital.

“The Mater Hospital is employing all infection control measures and every effort is being made to manage and control the spread of the virus.”

Currently, the only visitors which are allowed at the hospital are those visiting patients in critical care, vulnerable young adults, or those whose loved ones are receiving end of life care.

No children are permitted at the hospital under any circumstance.