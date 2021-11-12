Endangered turtle remains found on Waterford beach

The remains of what is believed to have been a Leatherback sea turtle have been found on a beach in Waterford.

The endangered species is rarely seen in Irish waters but does swim off the coast towards the Atlantic in search of more temperate waters, with sightings reported off the coasts of Cork and Kerry in previous years.

The remains on a beach in Tramore, Co Waterford were spotted by a walker, who took to social media for help in identifying the large creature, according to the Waterford News and Star.

The large shell and bone structure are intact and the turtle is partially covered with stones, suggesting it was washed in with high seas.

It is believed that only 25,000 Leatherback sea turtles remain worldwide today, compared to over 100,000 in 1980, putting the species at real risk of extinction.

The Leatherback can reach lengths of up to two metres and weights of up to 600 kilograms.

Anyone visiting the area has been asked to be respectful of the remains.