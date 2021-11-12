Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 15:24

Gardaí issue appeal after man found with serious injuries in Dublin

The man was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he remains in critical condition.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with serious head injuries in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Gardaí were called to a green area beside Mellowes Avenue in Finglas after a member of the public reported finding a man with serious injuries.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildondan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on Thursday evening are asked to contact Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station.

