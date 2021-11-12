Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 09:45

Nursing home visitors required to show Covid pass from next week

Nursing home visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination or immunity from Covid-19 from Monday under new guidelines
James Cox

Nursing home visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination or immunity from Covid-19 from Monday under new guidelines.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), residents in nursing homes and other long-term residential care facilities have a right to maintain “meaningful relationships” with people, with visiting considered a key part of that.

The requirement to show Covid certs or immunity from the virus comes as the HPSC updated its guidance, called Normalising Visiting in Long-term Residential Care Facilities.

The European Covid cert or HSE vaccination card will be accepted along with proof of immunity due to prior Covid-19 infection.

For regular visitors, a check will be made only once and not for each visit.

There will be exemptions on compassionate grounds, not limited to when the death of a resident is imminent.

Compassionate and critical events include when a resident becomes particularly distressed, when there is an important life event such as a resident’s birthday or when the resident expresses a “strong sense of need” to see someone, the HPSC said.

The new guidelines come into effect from Monday.

The HPSC guidance states that a person who is fully vaccinated or has immunity is "far less likely" to acquire severed Covid-19 disease as a result of exposure to the virus.

The HPSC added that there is evidence that people who are fully vaccinated are likely to be infectious for a shorter period of time if they do contract Covid.

“It is reasonable, therefore, to expect that people who are fully vaccinated or have immunity as a result of prior infection are less likely to be the source of introduction of virus into a setting such as a [long-term residential care facility],” the guidance states.

