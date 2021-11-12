Cristiano Ronaldo gives jersey to young Irish fan who ran onto pitch

James Cox

It wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo's evening at the Aviva Stadium as he failed to break down a resolute Republic of Ireland defence last night, but he made a special memory for a young supporter afterwards.

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who made a late save from the Manchester United star in the 0-0 draw, requested a jersey swap but Ronaldo saved his shirt for a young girl who ran onto the pitch.

She looked delighted as she got a hug from her hero and his jersey before being led off the pitch by stewards.

Shelbourne said the young supporter was one of their under-13 players, Addison Whelan.

The League of Ireland side tweeted: “Shelbourne U13 player Addison Whelan gets Ronaldo’s jersey.”

Stephen Kenny's side put on a fine display against a Portugal side which included Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes.

Ireland need three points in their away clash against Luxembourg on Sunday to finish third in World Cup qualifying group A.

While any hopes of qualification for the 2022 World Cup are already over, Kenny has encouraged his side to finish the campaign on a high note.

He said: “From my point of view, I know there’s nothing in it in terms of it doesn’t help us in the European Championships, it doesn’t affect the seeding or anything like that, but from a personal pride point of view, apart from the 97th-minute goal that Ronaldo got, it’s nine matches with one defeat.

“We look defensively better now, we’re not giving up many chances and three clean sheets in the last three games, so of course we want to go to Luxembourg and win, of course we do.

“But tonight is about tonight and tonight, I thought, was of a very, very high standard technically for 65 minutes, maybe and a good defensive display for 90 minutes.”