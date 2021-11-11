Teenager becomes youngest person to die from Covid in the Republic

A 14-year-old is the youngest person in the Republic to die as a result of Covid.

The teenager’s death with coronavirus was recorded last week between November 3rd and November 9th. The person was one of 25 people who died from Covid-19 in that week.

Previously, the youngest person to die in the State from Covid-19 was 17, according to the figures produced by the Health Surveillance Protection Centre (HSPC).

No details about the 14-year-old have been provided by the HSPC, according to The Irish Times. The teenager was one of six people under the age of 25 to have died in the State from Covid-19 during the pandemic to date.

The oldest person to die was 105. The mean (average) age of those who died was 80 and the median age – the point at which an equal number of people are older and younger – is 82.

There have been 5,566 deaths from Covid-19 in the State since the beginning of the pandemic. Ninety-one per cent were over the age of 65 and 41.3 per cent were over the age of 85.

Monaghan has the highest number of deaths per capita from Covid-19 in the country with a mortality rate of 169.4 per 100,000 of the population, followed by Mayo (167), Louth (166), Cavan (157.5) and Kildare (154.2). Kerry has the lowest rate in the country at 56.2 per 100,000.

The death comes as Ireland experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, with infection rates at very high levels in many counties.