Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 21:43

Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier

The Republic of Ireland came up just short of a memorable win over Portugal
Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier

The Republic of Ireland came up just short of a memorable win over Portugal in their penultimate World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Portugal dominated the early exchanges with Gavin Bazunu having to save from Andre Silva and Coleman blocked Ronaldo’s goal-bound shot, but Ireland held firm as the first half reached its mid-point.

The home side forced a series of corners as the half wore on, but were unable to make the most of them as the game reached the break scoreless and with neither keeper having been troubled unduly.

Portugal were left to play the final eight minutes with only 10 men when Pepe, who had earlier been booked for handball, received a second yellow card for a foul on Callum Robinson and was sent off.

Ireland threw everything they had at Portugal as time ran down, but were unable to fashion an opportunity to clinch a famous victory.

Indeed Ronaldo might have won it six minutes into stoppage time, only to see Bazunu block his shot from a tight angle at the near post as the game ended goalless.

More in this section

Ireland behind in treatment of children with Type 1 diabetes, medic warns Ireland behind in treatment of children with Type 1 diabetes, medic warns
Taoiseach hails climate pact between US and China at Cop26 Taoiseach hails climate pact between US and China at Cop26
HSE workers who failed ‘Grace’ should be prosecuted, Dáil told HSE workers who failed ‘Grace’ should be prosecuted, Dáil told
Man pleads guilty to disposing a firearm in murder trial

Man pleads guilty to disposing a firearm in murder trial

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more