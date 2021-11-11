Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 18:28

Nphet to advise working from home where possible

Government sources expect to be asked to strengthen public health messaging in the lead up to Christmas
The State's public health advisers are to recommend that a wider return to working from home should be considered by the Government.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met on Thursday, with a letter outlining their updated advice to be sent to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Government sources told The Irish Examiner that they expect Nphet members to push for a return to working from home across the board.

They expect to be asked to strengthen public health messaging in the lead up to Christmas and to ask people to cut their social contacts.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Donnelly said advising people to work from home was not something the Government was considering currently. This stance could change with the new Nphet advice.

It is not yet known whether the advice will be strong enough to prompt a memo to Cabinet.

Mr Donnelly repeated his call for the public to reduce their contacts amid a surge in cases.

"About 1 in every 200 Irish people has been identified as Covid positive this week,” Mr Donnelly said. “Whatever [social gathering] is most important to you, do that. But whatever is more discretionary, you should cut out.”

