Legato to create 60 new jobs in Limerick after opening R&D hub

James Cox

Health technologies company Legato has announced it will double its Irish workforce to 120 by mid-2022 as it officially opened its research and development hub in the National Technology Park, Limerick.

The announcement follows the initial 60 jobs committed to in September by Legato Health Technologies. The company has 20,000 employees outside of Ireland.

The official opening of the R&D Hub – the US company’s first investment in Europe - was performed today by Minister of State at the Department of Research, Innovation and Science Niall Collins.

The additional jobs commitment, the company said, reflects growth intentions for the Limerick operations.

The newly established Limerick base will be home to 120 jobs across business analytics, data science, machine learning and product management. The investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Mr Collins said: “This announcement represents a significant opportunity for the people of Limerick and indeed Ireland. Health tech research and innovation provides us with tools to address key challenges in our society. Research activity attracts and retains high-quality health professionals in the system. New, innovative technologies like the ones that will be developed here will make it possible to deliver better clinical outcomes and improve the quality of life for people.”

Rajat Puri, Legato president, said: “Legato is delighted to officially open our new base here in Ireland, a location we chose due to the high levels of talent available. We are looking for highly skilled colleagues to develop cutting edge data science and engineering technologies that can be applied to provide innovation and digital transformation for the healthcare sector. Today is a very important day for the development of our company, and we look forward to expanding our Limerick base further over the coming years.”