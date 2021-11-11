Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 12:46

Clinic apologises after suggesting it would cancel appointments of unvaccinated

The health centre apologised after indicating the appointments of unvaccinated patients would be cancelled or deferred
Stephen Maguire

A Co Donegal health centre has apologised to patients after indicating it would cancel or defer the appointments of those who are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Lifford and Castlefin Health Centre posted the controversial message on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

However, they were inundated with complaints from some members of the public over the decision. Other members of the public voiced their support for the decision.

The original message said: "As of today 09th November we ask that anyone attending the Health Centre for face to face appointments with all GPs/nurses/DXA etc you will be asked to provide your Covid passport or proof of vaccination at reception.

"Failure to provide this documentation will result in your appointment either being cancelled or you will be asked to wait in your car until the doctor can call you back."

Apology

The centre's Facebook page received a number of comments which eventually led to the centre removing the post.

A new message of apology was then posted, saying the post may have been "misinterpreted" by patients.

It said that Lifford Health Centre wished to apologise for any upset or distress caused by the recent Facebook post related to the presentation of Covid vaccine certification.

It added that all patients will be given "the highest standard of care" if vaccinated or not.

"The post was open to misinterpretation and we apologise unreservedly for this," it said.

"All at Lifford Health Centre remain committed to providing the highest standard of care for all our patients regardless of vaccination status."

