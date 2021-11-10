Animal remedies seized as part of investigation into horse doping

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Animal remedies have been seized during a raid on a farm as part of an investigation into horse doping.

The raid in Co Kildare was carried out on Tuesday, led by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials supported by gardaí as well as Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) staff.

An IHRB spokesperson said: “IHRB officials were in attendance at an operation led by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the gardai which led to a seizure of animal remedies.

“This is an active Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine investigation so we will be making no further comment at this time.”

A DAFM spokesperson said: “On Tuesday November 9, authorised officers acting on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine carried out an enforcement operation supported by gardai attached to the Kildare/Laois drug unit and officers from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

“This department-led operation involved searches and seizure of products as part of an ongoing investigation into equine doping.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time.”