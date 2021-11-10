Man charged after five PSNI officers injured in car incident

By David Young, PA

A man has been charged with a series of offences after five officers were injured in Co Antrim when a car was driven at police.

Officers had been dealing with an unrelated matter in the Bridge Street area of Carnlough just before 2am on Tuesday morning when a car was driven at a constable who was on foot.

The BMW then collided with a police vehicle, before reversing into a second police vehicle, which had been positioned to block the BMW in.

The constable who was on foot sustained injuries to his hand and arm, and was left shaken.

Four officers in the two vehicles suffered minor injuries while significant damage was caused to both police vehicles, along with the BMW.

The 41-year-old accused has been charged with dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving with excess alcohol.

He is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on December 2nd.